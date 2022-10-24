Police report, 10/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Caleb Ovie Iranola Adegboyega, 20, Privet Circle, Suwanee — DUI under the age of 21, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, possession/sale of tobacco to minors.

▲ Devon Deontry Howard, 27, Burkhalter MHP — Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons trying to make an emergency phone call.

▲ Tassey Anna Jones, 47, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton — Criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, wanted person/Claxton PD.

▲ Misty Lane Kennedy, 38, Tyron Place — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Randy Lamar Luke, 42, Power Circle Road, Ellabell — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Jah Amir Reese, 23, Pathwood Lane, Stockbridge — Possession of firearm or knife in commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacture, distribution or possession of imitation controlled substances, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Raekwon Perez Ward, 23, Highway 195, Camilla — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Raven Racquel Wilson, 35, Dry Branch Village — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mason Lee Howard, 19, Amelia St., Reidsville — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Yolanda Bonita Lanier, 43, Ashlynn Ave., Metter — Criminal trespass.

▲ Velma Louise Mosley, 20, Horsefly Road, Portal — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Logan Patrick Newsome, 19, Highway 301 North — Battery.

▲ Rick Steven Roberts, 31, Lanier Drive — Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Elias Cameron Skipper, 17, Lanier Drive — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Kari Michelle Tidwell, 40, Whipporwill Way, Hardeeville, S.C. — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Lashunda Renia Walker, 44, Symonds St., Vidalia — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dylan James Allor, 25, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jessica Leanne Brown, 23, Old River Road South, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury/damage, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Cesar Mata Cervantes, 25, South State St., Lyons — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Brianna Lynn Fulmer, 23, Packinghouse Road — DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, less than one oz.

▲ Kianna Faith Grigsby, 20, Bluegrass View, Fairburn — DUI less safe combination 1-3, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Marcus Alexander Marks, 18, Scattered Road, Hinesville — DUI less safe drugs, impeding the flow of traffic.

▲ John Mark Stevens, 40, South Herington St., Glennville — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Karis Elizabeth Allen, 18, Windjammer Lane, Nicholson — Purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, unlawful to possess, display, or use any false, fraudulent or altered ID/second or subsequent offense.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch — Two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 25 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call; one fire call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; one coroner call and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday; 54 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Friday;

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Friday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

▲ Truetlen County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Pierce County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy