Police report, 10/23/20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Arrest records for all agencies are obtained from the Bulloch County Jail. Reports were unavailable from the jail Thursday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ KALI FOOD MART – A man complained about a person using the business dumpster for personal trash. He took a photo of the offender’s car tag and police used it to trace and contact the violator.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported a car jack stolen from underneath a car.

▲ BERMUDA RUN APARTMENTS – A complainant told police a man knocked over a table during a domestic dispute and damaged property.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

In a separate call, a woman said somebody threw a rock at her window, causing damage.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone walked out with electronics valued at $548 and $79, but did not pay.

▲ COLLEGE BOULEVARD – A woman told police she saw a man trying to enter her car parked behind her house. She also said other suspicious activity has been taking place around her home.

▲ MADISON MEADOWS – A juvenile who left home while the mother slept was located and returned home.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports were unavailable Thursday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and seven traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ I.T. DRIVE – Someone reported a theft.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES APARTMENTS – Officers responded to a theft report.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 42 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – four accident calls, 20 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, six medical calls

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one accident call, eight medical calls

