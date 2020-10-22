Police report, 10/22/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Millard Wayne Cannon, 30, Highway 46, Pembroke – failure to register/comply with mandates as a convicted sex offender, giving false information.

▲ Ronnie Justin Snith, 36, J.R, Chester Road – terroristic threats and acts, obstruction.

▲ Jason Lyle Brown, 39, Zettler Loop, Guyton – felony theft by taking, obstruction.

▲ Jorge Artuto Mazon, 34, Victoria Road, Metter – DUI/refused test, no valid license, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Julianne Elizabeth Day, 35,Cody Court – failure to maintain lane; DUI.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Allison Nicole Boone, 30, Plaza Avenue, Eastman – DUI/less safe/drugs; failure to maintain lane; suspended license.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jayleen Osai Jenkins, 25, Lanier Drive – 2nd-degree burglary; theft by taking; obstruction; probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ RUCKER LANE – Officers responded to a civil dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ JOHNNY WHITE ROAD – A woman said a man was sending harassing, unwanted messages to her daughter, who once was in a relationship with the man. The man just served time for aggravated battery, she said.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Tuesday.

▲ UNIVERSITY VILLAS – Someone reported a suspicious person and criminal trespass.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers responded to a fire, suspicious persons and an alcohol violation.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM – Someone reported criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – one call.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 18 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, two first-responder calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one first responder call, four medical calls

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one accident call, four medical calls.





– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon