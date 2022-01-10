Police report, 10/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jason Lee Thompson, 39, Thompson Landing Road, Guyton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Precious Monique Tyson, 33, Fell St., Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ William Ronald Waller, 44, Southern Charm Way, Guyton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Dakota Allen Wilkes, 27, Union Road, Metter — Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Taylor Joseph Walshe, 24, Georgia Ave. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Oaaron Deshan Ware, 25, Brook Run, Register — Criminal trespass.





INCIDENTS

▲ BULLOCH MEMORIAL GARDENS — Complainant said someone was stealing floral arrangements from graves at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Complainant said he was driving north on Highway 67 when he began smelling gasoline. He said he pulled over and a fire started underneath his vehicle. The vehicle soon became fully engulfed and the fire department came out to extinguish the flames.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 — Complainant said she has been having custody issues with her ex over their child. She said she was supposed to meet him with their child at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, but he did not come. She said that they have a custody agreement, but he ignores it. Complainant was advised of possible legal remedies.

▲ GATEWAY BOULEVARD — Complainant said a small, black Nintendo DS card case was found at their place of business with a clear plastic bag that contained a white crystal-like substance. She said she did not know who the case belonged to. The product was flushed down the toilet and the complainant was advised a report would be made.

▲ SHAWN SORRELL ROAD — In response to a truck being stuck on railroad tracks, a report was made concerning damage to the tracks.

▲ WILLIAMS ROAD — Complainant said she has noticed several different strangers around her home.

▲ MOBLEY DRIVE — Complainant said that a red Toyota Corolla was parked in his neighborhood with a man sitting in the vehicle. Complainant said he went to make contact with the man in the vehicle, but he drove away.

▲ AMANDA ROAD — In helping the Brooklet Police Department locate a wanted person, a warrant was sworn and deputies went to his last known address. A woman answered the door and after she was told why the deputies were there, she allowed them to search her residence. A man was located behind a bathroom door, but he said he was not the person in the warrant. It was determined he was not that person, but he was wanted on a probation violation and arrested.

▲ OAK HILL MOBILE HOME PARK — A woman called requesting a man leave her residence. Upon arrival, the woman was upset but said nothing other than she wanted the man to leave. The man was putting some of his possessions in the back of a pick-up truck and said the woman had started another relationship while he was in jail and wanted him to leave. Since an eviction process had not started, the man was advised he did not have to leave, but was advised to do so due to the volatility of the situation. He did leave.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE — Complainant said a stray black and white dog had been coming to his property the previous three nights causing damage. The seat on his four-wheeler had been ripped up and several other items damaged. He said he did not know who owned the dog. The dog was not on the scene. He was advised to follow up with Bulloch County Humane Enforcement to deal with the dog.

▲ EAST MAIN ST. — Deputies joined officers with the Statesboro Police Department in response to complaints of a large unruly crowd and shots fired. Upon arrival, the music was turned off and the crowd began to disperse. At that point, a man in a vehicle turned the music in his vehicle up loudly. In speaking with the man, he became combative and tried to fight officers and deputies. The man was reaching for his waistband in a threatening manner several times and after refusing to comply, he was tasered and subdued. Upon being handcuffed, he became compliant and a handgun was found in his waistband. He was arrested and removed from the area.

▲ EAST PARRISH ST. — In response to a vehicle crash, a husband and wife were rear-ended by a white Chevy Blazer. Minimal damage was visible on the couple’s Chevy Cruze rear bumper. They said they spoke with the driver of the Blazer and got her tag number, but she left the scene. A report for insurance purposes was completed.

▲ ELLIS ROAD — Complainant said he noticed two individuals walking in his yard. He noticed a small, black children’s bicycle was missing. Complainant said he did not care about the bicycle, but wanted the incident documented.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said she was concerned an ex-boyfriend was stalking her and could possibly harm her. She said she heard the offender was in her neighborhood recently and left a flier on her door.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Complainant said a tenant was behind on rent. She said he would make a payment and then dispute the charge and have his payment refunded back to him. He said he did dispute some of the charges and said he owes $180 in back rent, which the landlord agrees is what he owes. He made the payment.

▲ CODY LANE — Complainant said when he went to a tenant to give him an eviction notice, the tenant said he would burn the house down. The tenant said he did not make that threat, but he understood he was being evicted.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bullloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One fire call, one first responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Wilcox County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agency — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy