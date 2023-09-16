Police Report - 9/16/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Keith Garcia Lanier, 41, Marcus St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Akeem Juan Bennett, 30, Institute St. – Four charges theft by shoplifting.

Raheed Neclyde Oliver, 25, Highway 67 – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Brooklet Police Department

Antonio Gross, 25, Van Buren, – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended/revoked, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

David Emsley Wheels, 33, Honey Dew Lane, Brooklet – Awaiting transport, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Stephen Alex Giles, 32, Goodge St., Savannah – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, impeding the flow of traffic.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said a suspicious man was walking around his business. After interviewing the subject, he was arrested on a criminal trespass charge and taken to the Bulloch County Jail without incident.

RIMES LANE – Complainant said she received a call from a man claiming to be with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office. He said they found information about her identity on a man they were pursuing. It was confirmed that call came from the Stephens County SO. Complainant was advised to cancel her credit cards and notify the credit bureaus and the Social Security office of the possible breach.

GREENWOOD AVE. – Complainant said his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has a child, has been calling him “constantly.” His phone indicated 103 attempts to call him in the previous two hours from his ex. A voicemail was left on the ex-girlfriend’s phone warning her to stop calling the complainant.

HERSCHEL DRIVE – After being flagged down in response to a possible physical domestic dispute, both parties were interviewed. An aggressor was identified and arrested.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he was awakened by car headlight shining in his home. He said the vehicle belonged to a woman he is having a legal dispute with and there is an order barring the woman from coming near him. He requested the incident be documented.

HOOD ROAD – Complainant said he received a debit card in the mail for a bank account he recently opened. He said he began receiving emails about the account. He was contacted by his bank and told he was the victim of identity theft. While nothing was reported taken, he was advised to file a police report.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 4-10)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs; two adult cats and five kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $429.75.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls September 4-10)

Portal – 13 medical response calls; one structure fire; one accident with injuries.

Register – 20 medical response calls; two structure fires; one fire alarm.

Nevils – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Stilson – Six medical response calls.

Brooklet – 24 medical response calls; two structure fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Leefield – None.

Clito – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Middleground – One structure fire.

Highway 24 – One medical response call; one accident with injuries; one fire alarm.

Akins Anderson – Three medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – Two medical response calls.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Sixteen calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy