Police Report - 9/15/23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Justin MacGregory Jones, 30, Packinghouse Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brenda deal Albanese, 60, South Lane, Brooklet – Possession of amphetamine.

Kayla Marie Altman, 31, Jeff Road – No insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Aubrey Scott Atkinson, 25, Highland Roaf South, Soperton – Three charges purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, three charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Bridgette Leigh Blair, 37, South Wynn Road – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Tawania Maria Daniels, 35, Moore St. – Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.

Charles Ethan Deal, 26, Kevin Deal Road – Theft by taking motor vehicle, criminal trespass.

Adam Michael Hattaway, 36, Twin Chapel Drive, Columbus – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Chakia Renee Howard, 35, South College St. – Aggravated assault.

Nehemiah Xavier Jones, 23, Candler St., Metter – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Jalen Rashad Sirmans, 21, Central Ave., Metter – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, affixing material that reduce light transmission for windows/windshields.

Sherell Recheal Watts, 38, Ben Grady Collins Road – Criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Harold Ivy Woods, 32, South Wynn Road, Brooklet – Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Jovahn Marquis Barber, 33, Packinghouse Road – Criminal trespass, stalking.

Julian Jowilberton Carter, 34, Hart St. – Bench warrant/felony.

Angela Marie Hart, 40, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Megan Jessica Knight, 28, Lanier Drive – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Bryan Lashand Robinson, 34, Blue Ridge Drive – Parole violation.

Donald Anthony Small, 38, East Main St. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Timothey Robert Lindsey, 37, Lanier Drive – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Delonta Daniel Rice-Hendrix – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Corey Alexander Smith, 28, East Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, suspended registration.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 26 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, one fire call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday.

