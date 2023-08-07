Police Report - 7/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Duane Edward Gray, 30, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Akeem Juan Bennett, 30, Instituite St. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Nattiel Akeem Campbell, 24, West Jones. Ave. – Possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Shontelle Drummer Childress, 51, Tillman Road – Two charges theft by taking/felony.

Cameron Xavier Clark, 20, Old Register Way – Reckless driving.

Erick Ronell Collins, 51, Cindy Lane – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Trevorian Markell Nails, 28, Lanier Drive – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting.

Darian Vonqueles Palmer, 36, East Olliff St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jessica Leigh Smith, 42, Lakeview Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Christian Eric Bean, 22, Saw Grass Trail – Reckless conduct.

Dylan Chad Holden, 24, Lanier Drive – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Seddrick Lamont Holmes, 33, West Jones St. – Possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Sharaim Reyes, 32, Tavern Lane – Simple battery/family violence, stalking/family violence, criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

PARADISE COVE – Complainant said she has been receiving unwanted calls from various numbers making lewd comments to her. She said she does not know anyone who would make the calls. She said she receives them mostly when she returns from out-of-town trips.

G.W. OLIVER ROAD – Complainant said someone has been around his residence without his permission. He said he came home from work and found his front door ajar. He said it doesn’t appear anyone actually entered his home and nothing was taken. Complainant said neighbors had given him a description of a man at his house and he believes he knows who it is.

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD/BRENNEN DRIVE – A vehicle was found in a ditch. It was towed and entered as abandoned.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – While patrolling, a light blue Dodge Avenger was seen parked on the side of the road. It had been there five days. The vehicle was towed and entered as abandoned.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST/SIMONS ROAD – While on patrol, a green Plymouth van was found parked on the shoulder, partially in the roadway. It had been there two days. The vehicle was towed.

BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD/K. McELVEEN ROAD – While on patrol, a green Mercury Grand Marquis was parked in the shoulder, partially on the roadway. It had been there three days. The vehicle was towed.

IRONGATE PLACE – Complainant said he received a bill from a cell phone company stating he owed $991. He said he never used the carrier he received the bill from. The cell phone provider has determined the charge was made by an unknown offender residing somewhere in the Atlanta area.

SINKHOLE ROAD – Complainant said his water tank had a bullet graze mark. He said his neighbor is always shooting at all hours of the day, and he’s certain the mark shows the bullet came from his neighbor’s direction. Complainant said he wanted a report for documentation.

BURKHALTER TRAILER PARK – In a domestic dispute between a girlfriend and boyfriend, complainant said she was at work when her boyfriend broke her laptop computer. She said the boyfriend called her at work after she said he discovered messages from other men. Upon talking to the boyfriend, he said he did find messages, but he didn’t break the laptop. He said it fell. The complainant was advised she would need to swear out a warrant on her boyfriend through the court if she wanted to pursue the matter.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jun 26 – July 2)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; one adult cat.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and four kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical) and one kitten.

Fees collected — $370.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 26 - July 2)

Portal – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire.

Register – 12 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call.

Nevils – Five medical response calls; one structure fire; two vehicle fires.

Bay – Three medical response calls; two vehicle fires.

Stilson – Six medical response calls.

Brooklet – 18 medical response calls; two fire alarms; one structure fire; three vehicle fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Three medical response calls.

Middleground – One medical response call.

Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Banks Dairy – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – One rescue call.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – Four medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Poplice Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two coroner calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 81 calls Thursday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy



