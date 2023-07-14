Police Report - 7/14/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Bailey Amber Mixon, 29, Clifton Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Timothy DeJuan Hagins, 29, Lanier Drive – Terroristic threats and acts.

Kristy Hope Waldron, 46, Martin Swinson Road, Elabell – Elder abuse exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled or elder person, battery.

Jahvonna Chantel Beals, 21, Swan Lane – Aggravated assault, simple battery against a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, theft by taking/motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, entering automobile with intent to commit theft, simple battery against a police officer, obstructing EMTs, criminal trespass, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Robert Lee Beecher, 52, Mohicon Trail, Jesup – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Brenda Lee Clements Brown, 62, Cleo Griffin, Claxton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Tommy Ellis Brown, 39, George Smith Road, Claxton – Four charges aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, terroristic threats and acts, violation of family violence order.

Nattiel Akeem Campbell, 24, West Jones Ave. – Failure to stop at stop sign, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 34, Dry Branch Village – Possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph Humphries, 61, South Foss St. – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Elton Clayton McNamar, 44, Lane Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Gilford Robert Newell, 22, Frank Edwards Drive, Ellabell – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Dontarius Jamez Thompson, 22, Fox Hunter Road, Sylvania – Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tashmar O’Neil Pike, 22, Pleasant Point Road – Two charges theft by shoplifting.

Joseph Matthew Burnsed, 35, South College St. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Trey William Shaver, 32, River Ridge Road, Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Department of Community Supervision

William Travis Mobley, 56, Oak Lane, Portal – Parole violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Tuesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and two medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 52 calls Tuesday; 50 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy