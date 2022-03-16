Police Report, 3/16/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kendall Sinclair Cooper, 36, Lancelot Court – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Statesboro Police Department

Lorenzo Leonardo Gutierrez, 28, Bethel Church Road – Theft by shoplifting.

Matthew Sartain, 41, Lanier Drive – False imprisonment, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kyle Shaquan Woodard, 29, Elm St., Hagan – Hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield when entering roadway.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Marcus Shantay Banks, 50, Moury Ave. SW, Atlanta – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said a woman with whom he had a previous relationship with is harassing him via text messages and Facebook messages.

HIGHWAY 80 West – Complainant said sometime between March 3 and March 9, someone cut the catalytic converter out of a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer that was parked in front of the property. There is no video footage of the incident.

HIGHWAY 24/STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Upon driving upon the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Highway 24 and Stilson-Leefield Road, officer observed a red-in-color vehicle run the stop sign at a high rate of speed. Upon catching up to the vehicle, it was clocked at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. After a traffic stop, the driver said she was late for an interview. The driver was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign and a warning for speeding in excess of maximum limits.

SUMMERSIDE ROAD – Complainant said she saw a man she knew at a bar in Guyton. She said the man is a recovering drug addict and is not supposed to be at the bar, due to “alcohol making him mean.” She said she spoke with him at the bar and slapped his face because she was upset. She said she later went to his house with her daughter, but he made them leave. After speaking with the man, the story was verified. He said he did not want to press charges, but he did want her trespassed from the property. The complainant was served a verbal criminal trespass warning and told to not go back to the man’s house.

AKINS CIRCLE – Upon arriving at a domestic dispute, complainant said there was no physical confrontation, but she wanted him served with a criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 15 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One first responder call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Four calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy