Police report, 10/28/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

PATRICK WAY – Complainant said she needed her mobile home moved from Chatham County to Bulloch County. She said the contractor requested she CashApp half the cost to his wife, which the complainant did. She was given a date that the mobile home would be moved. The date came and went and so did several more promised by the mover. Finally, the mover told her their trucks were down and to hire another mover. After ignoring texts and other attempts by the complainant to contact the mover, complainant hired another company to mover the mobile home, which was moved. Complainant filed a civil suit in Screven County and it was held the complainant was owed $2,346 by the original movers. With no payment yet received, the complainant was advised to file an incident report in Bulloch County and pursue Magistrate Court action in Bulloch.

WHISPER LANE – Complainant said an unknown person called him on his cell phone. The person said he was calling from Judicial Services Legal Document Center. He had the complainant’s last four numbers of his Social Security card, his date of birth and his mother’s address. He was given a number to call for mediation. Believing the call was a scam, the complainant contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

BRANNEN DRIVE – Complainant said someone tried to break into the vehicle he drives for the business he works for. An unknown offender attempted to get into the vehicle and caused about $200 worth of damage to the door.

KELLY ROAD – Complainant said a tow company was trying to take her vehicle, but she had made arrangements with her finance company to arrange payments. She got into her vehicle to prevent it from being towed. The tow truck driver said the finance company issued the repossession request. The tow company was advised not to return to the property without a judge’s order to repossess the vehicle from private property. The driver was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 20-27)

Portal – 18 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one rescue call; two woods fires; three brush/grass fires; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Register – Six medical response calls; two rescue calls; one public relations call; one fire alarm call; one miscellaneous fire call.

Nevils – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one medical call.

Bay – One medical response call; one woods fire; one rescue call; two vehicle fires.

Stilson –Four medical response calls.

Brooklet – 19 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire call; one accident with injuries; one fire alarm call; three brush/grass fires; two vehicle fires.

Leefield – Five medical response calls; one medical call; four brush/grass fires.

Clito – Two medical response calls; two brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call, two rescue calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 41 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy