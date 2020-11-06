Police look for truck involved in hit and run

Statesboro Police and the Georgia State Patrol are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a truck that may have been involved in a hit and run incident Saturday night.

According to the Statesboro PD, a pedestrian was struck late Saturday evening on Chandler Road in front of Paulson Stadium. The vehicle is described as a silver, four-door Ford F-150 with a sun roof. The truck has black tool box in the rear and a kind of sticker in the rear window.

Also, the truck will have new damage on the driver’s side front area, where it likely struck the victim.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah in “pretty bad shape.” No update on the victim’s condition was available.

Statesboro Police turned over investigation of the incident to Georgia State Patrol.

Sgt. Lee Weaver with the Georgia State Patrol said there are no suspects at this time and reiterated the Statesboro Police’s request for assistance from the public.

Police ask anyone with information to call (912) 764-9911 or email tips@statesboroga.gov.