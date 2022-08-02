Police investigating death of 9-year-old in Statesboro

Statesboro police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old child who died at a residence within the city limits Monday evening.

During Tuesday’s 9 a.m. City Council meeting, Mayor Jonathan McCollar said the city manager had sent him and council members a message that morning about an incident in which a mother “found her child hanging” in their home. Expressing grief and calling for people “to be better to each other,” and speaking of “meanness” in society, McCollar noted that the child’s death had occurred “on the first day of school,” which Monday had been for Bulloch County Schools students.

According to police, the incident at a residence was reported about 11 p.m. Monday, when lifesaving efforts were attempted on the 9-year-old. Chief of Police Mike Broadhead revealed the child’s age but was not releasing further details as of Tuesday afternoon, pending further investigation and an autopsy.

“Lifesaving efforts were attempted. The child was unable to be revived,” Broadhead said. “We at this moment don’t suspect foul play, but we are conducting a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances, and we’ll release more information when we can.”