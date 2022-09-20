Police: Brooklet man shoots ‘aggressor’ inside home

A Brooklet homeowner shot a man who he said became aggressive toward his family inside his home Saturday evening.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to 7673 Old River Road South in reference to a man being shot at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Tracy Miller obtained statements from the residents of the home describing how Roderick Lowery, 46, came to the residence and became aggressive with the elderly couple and teenage children that reside there.

According to the release, Lowery began directing his attention toward the elderly man and started to aggressively approach him.

“The homeowner gave verbal commands to the ‘aggressor’ for him to ‘stop’ and leave his house,” Black wrote in the release. “The subject continued to advance towards the homeowner, which resulted in him shooting Lowery in the chest area.”

Lowery then returned to his vehicle and drove away. As other deputies arrived on the scene, they found Lowery and his girlfriend just down the road from the incident location, inside the vehicle, according to Black.

Emergency Medical Services arrived, and Lowery was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah for further treatment. As of Monday morning, Lowery was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Black said no charges against the man who shot Lowery would come from the Sheriff’s Office.

“However, that final decision is up to the district attorney,” he said.

“In regards to the person who was shot, that investigation will not be completed until he is released from the hospital,” when it will be determined if any charges will be considered, Black said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Walter Deal Jr. at (912) 764-1788.