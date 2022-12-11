Plank & Tile holds holiday event for community

Cold, Christmas-like weather greeted more than 20 vendors and two food trucks lined up at Plank & Tile for its Tinsel & Tidings event, held Dec. 1. Also on hand was local nonprofit Fixing the Boro, and a bouncy house, provided by Fontastic Inflatables, rounded out the lineup.

Vendors sold a variety of goods that ranged from handmade earrings, signs and personalized dog bandanas, as well as makeup, Bible handbags and candles. There was no entry fee, and local businesses and vendors donated door prizes.

“Plank & Tile is a retail flooring store that is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for the needs of anyone building or remodeling a home. Within the last year, we have expanded into the lighting and plumbing business. We have also added custom blinds and cabinet hardware. We love our customers, and we work hard every day to help them bring their visions to life,” said Kristi Brown, operations manager.

The event, which organizers say will be held again next year, was a team effort by the staff at Plank & Tile, with Codi Johnson, warehouse manager taking the lead in the layout, décor and overall success of the event. The entire team pitched in to help with vendor recruitment, welcoming guests, parking and logistics.

Giving back to the community is something that is important to the staff, says Ashlee Corbin, sales and marketing executive.

“Tinsel & Tidings was an idea that came about in 2021 and was put together by the team at Plank & Tile in a short amount of time. With more time to plan this year and a larger staff, I feel like the event was able to grow and with that growth, bring more attention to local small businesses that depend on vendor events to drive their sales,” she said.

“As a local business, we want to support other local businesses; that was the inspiration behind this event. Following the difficult holiday season of 2020, we felt like independent businesses and shoppers alike needed something fun to look forward to and enjoy themselves while also being able to mark Christmas gifts off their lists,” said Brown. “We love giving back to the community that has sustained us over the last few years and this is just another fun opportunity to do so.”



