OTC's Dental Assisting students receive pins

Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed friends and family who were in attendance to celebrate their loved ones.

“I am very proud of this group of graduates,” Jenkins said. “This is the largest Dental Assisting class that we’ve had graduate in over 10 years. Fourteen students will complete the program, and 12 of them have already accepted positions!”

The fourteen students who received their pins were: Tuesday Allen, Parker Beasley, Denise Chase, Thomedda Daughtry, Aniya Franklin, Jesse Joyner, Lina Lee, Elaine Martin, Madison Parker, Fabiola Ramirez, Anel Rodriguez, Aaliyah Sandifer, Natalie Willis and Janalyn Yawn.

“One of the best things about my job is having the opportunity to watch our students complete their programs and receive their pins,” said Jennifer Witherington, Senior Academic Dean. “We now have 14 more OTC diamonds who will go out into the workforce and serve our community through their practice.”

To learn more about the Dental Assisting Program at Ogeechee Tech, visit http://www.ogeecheetech.edu/DENA.