OTC to hold Open House on Saturday

Ogeechee Technical College will host an Open House 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Jack Hill Building on the Statesboro campus.

Open House is a great way to gather information about the wide variety of resources available to students at OTC, said Christy Rikard, assistant VP for Student Affairs.

During Open House students and parents will receive information about academic programs, student life, and admissions. In addition, visitors may explore programs through a variety of diverse activities designed to help them easily transition to Ogeechee Tech.

“We have over 30 different program areas on our campus which means there is something here for everyone,” Rikard said. “Not only will attendees have the opportunity to apply for free at our event, but they will have the chance to meet and talk with the instructors who will be leading their programs of interest.”

An RSVP is not required to attend but attendees are encouraged to visit the OTC Open House Event Page if you plan on coming.

Also, visitors are encouraged to arrive early in order to have ample time to visit with each department at the event.



