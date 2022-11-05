Opinion: Bulloch County's road paving policy needs to change

You would think that dirt roads in Bulloch County with the most traffic would be the first in line for the county to pave. In practice, that is not how it works out.

As a housing advocate, why am I concerning myself with Bulloch County road paving policy? We at Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County are taking on road paving because transportation is a major part of the real cost of any rural housing. Poorly maintained dirt roads greatly increase the maintenance and replacement costs of vehicles. This impacts more people than you may think, because over 40% of rural residents in Bulloch County live on dirt roads. Low-income rural residents are the least able to absorb these costs and have the least say in the process.

On paper, Bulloch County does prioritize the highest traffic roads, especially those that would relieve traffic from overly congested main roads. However, in practice, the donation requirement in Bulloch County’s ROW (right of way) acquisition policy upends this whole prioritizing system. (In this case an ROW is the publicly owned land on which a road and associated infrastructure is built.) The nature of ROW acquisition caused by the donation policy makes lower priority projects jump ahead of higher priority projects.

Bulloch County does not actually own the land under its unpaved public roads. However, Georgia law requires that the county gain ownership of the ROW before it paves any road. It is the County’s rule requiring most of the ROW be donated by landowners that prevents many badly overdue road paving projects from going forward.

This is because the county cannot take any action on a road-paving project until property owners pledge to donate 85% of the ROW through a petition. Then the only action the county can take is rudimentary road design and facilitate the process. The county cannot begin an eminent domain process on the remaining 15% until 85% of the ROW is in county ownership. This is an old way of doing things, which fails to follow Georgia Department of Transportation guidelines and delays things for years in many cases.

GDOT recommends that counties pave roads in descending order of their priority status based on the criteria contained in the county’s written policy. Furthermore, GDOT recommends that the counties initiate an eminent domain process for the whole ROW as soon as each road comes up in line for paving.

With the current policy, a few landowners can prevent Bulloch County from paving any county road forever no matter how many people the new road would benefit. This raises a big equity issue. Renters, people living in trailer parks, commuters needing a safer route to work have no say in the process until 85% of the ROW is donated. Only Landowners can initiate the process by signing a petition, and then they have veto power over the project by simply refusing to donate.

While money does restrain how fast counties can pave roads, Bulloch County’s ROW donation policy is the real hold up on the highest priority roads. As big of a problem this is now, it is about to get much larger as population growth in Bulloch County accelerates. GDOT predicts that our region’s population will grow 34% over the next 25 years. This means Bulloch County’s dirt roads are going to get worse faster. The new industrial and residential growth will bring with it new sources of tax revenue for road paving. However, there is no mechanism for more money to speed the rate of ROW donations. The Donation policy limits how fast the county can ever pave, and it absolutely prevents the county from paving in a more strategic fashion.

What can you do?

1. Contact your county commissioners and request they remove the donation requirement from right of way acquisition policy.

2. Explain this issue to friends and neighbors and get them to press Bulloch County commissioners on this issue as well.

3. Find out where candidates to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners stand on this issue and vote accordingly.



