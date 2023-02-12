Ogeechee Technical College names Chris Page Instructor of the Year

Paramedicine Technology Program Director Chris Page was named recently the Ogeechee Technical College 2023 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction recipient at the annual Spring Faculty & Staff Meeting and Awards Ceremony held Jan. 24 in the Jack Hill Building.

The Rick Perkins Award is an annual, statewide competition that honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding instructors. Started in 1991, the honor recognizes technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through service, innovation, and leadership in their field.

“I never thought 10 years ago that I’d get to experience a moment like this,” Page said. “We have an incredible group of faculty here at Ogeechee Tech and I’m honored to join a long list of amazing instructors who have gone on to represent OTC as the Rick Perkins Award winner.”

Page’s dedication to creative instruction was a common thread expressed by his nominators, one of whom wrote, “He has been very creative with the space in our building, taking advantage of empty labs and offices to create simulation rooms, giving his students real-life situations to practice with mannequins. In these times where health care professionals are extremely difficult to find, he has grown his program and has had students excel in the field.”

The Faculty/Staff Meeting and Awards Ceremony, hosted by OTC President Lori Durden, is an opportunity for college faculty and staff to come together and celebrate the victories and achievements of the past year — among those is the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

“Chris’s success in the classroom stems from his ability to transfer his real-world experience as an EMT and firefighter into realistic and engaging health care scenarios in the classroom,” Durden said. “Not only are our EMTs and paramedics being well trained, but they have been prepared to provide the absolute best care to members of our community in times of need.”

Page, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Georgia Southern University, and a Masters of Public Administration from Valdosta State University. He holds 16 professional certifications and has served as a firefighter for the Statesboro Fire Department, as an EMT-Paramedic for the Emanuel County EMS, and currently serves in those same capacities for Bulloch County EMS and the Bulloch County Fire Department.

Following OTC’s nomination, Page will interview in the regional competition in Tifton on February 21. If selected as one of three finalists from the region he will move on to compete for the state title the week of April 24-26 in Atlanta.

Other faculty and staff honored during the ceremony include:

• Kristie Sanders — Leadership Award

• Amanda White — Support Staff of the Year Award

• Justin Goodman — Diamond Award

• Jennifer Oglesby — Adjunct Instructor of the Year Award