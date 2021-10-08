Next city-rewarded vax clinic Saturday

The series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics sponsored by the city of Statesboro with city-purchased $50 gift cards as rewards continues this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at the Jones-Love Cultural Center in Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This is the fourth such clinic the city government has organized, with the Bulloch County Health Department providing the vaccines and the professionals who administer them. Vaccinations are available to people 12 years old and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany any young person in the 12-17 age group and sign giving permission.

Previous clinics were held a City Hall, at Luetta Moore Park and back at City Hall.

So Saturday’s event at the park continues the alternation, and a fifth free clinic with the gift cards as rewards, if the supply lasts, is planned for Oct. 23, also 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., again at City Hall.

During the most recent clinic, Sept. 28 at City Hall, 46 individuals received vaccinations. So 201 people have been vaccinated through the city’s clinics thus far, and about 167 gift cards are left, City Manager Charles Penny reported Tuesday.

City staff members were also considering supporting an Oct. 16 vaccination effort at Agape Worship Center by bringing gift cards to distribute but had not yet confirmed the details.