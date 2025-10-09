New store brand coming to Bulloch – 'ampm'

A new convenience store/gas station/travel center brand is coming to Bulloch County.

The “ampm” chain, which is based in southern California, received approval in April from Bulloch County commissioners for a complex on approximately six acres of a 21-acre parcel at the northwest intersection of Burkhalter Road and Highway 80 East. Also located at that intersection is a Pojo’s store with BP gas and a Quick Stop with Marathon gas.

A permit for land disturbance was issued last month and land clearing and site work for the business began a few weeks ago, but no opening date has been announced. An application for a building permit has been filed. Land clearing and site work is shown at the northwest corner of the intersection of Burkhalter Road and Highway 80 East on Wednesday morning for what will ultimately become an "ampm" store/gas station complex. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

Plans submitted earlier this year by Manpreet Singh as an agent for ampm Convenience Stores, Inc. call for construction of a 9,500-aquare-foot building/store with seven rows of gas pumps in front of the building and a separate area for semi and other trucks behind, with four rows of pumps and a weigh scale. There will be two entrances to the complex on Burkhalter Road and one on Highway 80, via a right-turn lane.

The ampm brand first opened in California in 1978 and is owned by BP America. According to its website, there are 1,047 locations in the United States. Most stores are in California – 807 – and Washington – 142, with another 150 spread across Nevada, Arizona and Oregon. A site map of the "ampm" store/gas station complex is shown above, depicting the layout of the gas pumps and store. (Site Map Courtesy Bulloch County Planning & Zoning)

There are 7 ampm stores in Georgia, including several locations in the Augusta area. The rest are in the Atlanta Metro area.

According to the website, ampm’s motto is “Too Much Good Stuff!”



