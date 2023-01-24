A national winner

Ogeechee Technical College was announced recently as one of the four national winners of the National Funeral Directors Association Student Arranger Training drawing sponsored by the Funeral Service Foundation.

“This is huge for our students,” said Funeral Services Education Program Director, Michele Rupar. “This is a program that is offered to licensed professionals at the National Funeral Director Annual Meeting. It is an honor for OTC to be selected for this very special and specific training. Our students will gain confidence and learn very valuable tools in their efforts to help grieving families.”

Selected via a random drawing, the institutions will each receive a single Arranger Training seminar for students currently enrolled in their funeral service program at no cost to the students or school. The arranger training will help educate students on how to work alongside a funeral director to establish plans for the funeral and build relationships with families all while maintaining housekeeping and safety procedures.

Ogeechee Tech is scheduled to have a one-day seminar in October 2023.

“The certification that comes with the training provided by the NFDA will help elevate our students and make them more marketable in their communities,” Rupar said.