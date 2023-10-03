Movie series will benefit ‘A Place to Dream’

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its first ever “Spooktacular Outdoor Movie” series every Friday night in October to raise funds for “A Place to Dream.”

In partnership with the Housing Authority of Statesboro and Emergency Training, the Y’s A Place to Dream program provides a twin-size bed frame, mattress and pillow, complete linen set and a gift bag with a story book, Bible and a stuffed animal, according to a release from the YMCA.

In December 2022, the program was brought to Statesboro with the delivery of 10 bed sets, gift bags, and a bag of food items. For 2023, the Statesboro YMCA has a goal of 20 beds home delivered to children in Bulloch County.

The Halloween-themed movie fundraiser begins Friday with the showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The movie will be shown outdoors at the Statesboro Y at the corner of East Jones Ave. and Gentilly Road. Admission is $5, with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie starting at dark.

There will be Halloween crafts and games prior to the movie and an all-you-can-eat concession ticket will be available for $7 or $25 for a family of four. Concessions include popcorn, drinks, hot dogs and candy. There is seating, but people may bring a blanket or picnic chair.

All proceeds from ticket sales for the movie and concessions will go towards the A Place to Dream program.

Upcoming movies for the Spooktacular series are:

➤ Oct. 13: “Halloweentown”

➤ Oct. 20: “Hocus Pocus”

➤ Oct. 27: “Nightmare Before Christmas”

According to the release from Coastal Georgia YMCA, many area children sleep on floors, couches, chairs or in shared beds with siblings or other family members.

All funds raised for A Place to Dream pay for the cost per bed of around $400, and the expense of purchasing and filling the gift bags with books and other supplies.

To learn more about the program or to make a gift, visit https://www.ymcaofcoastalga.org/donate/ and place your gift under: A Place to Dream – Statesboro.

For information about the Statesboro Family YMCA, contact Executive Director Hannah Beggs at Hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or (912) 225-1962.