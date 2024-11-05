More than 40% of Bulloch County’s registered voters voted early in the current presidential, state and local election. Election Supervisor Shontay Jones hopes this and a relatively short ballot will help make for a smooth Election Day at all 16 of the county’s traditional voting precincts, open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
More than 40% of Bulloch residents voted early; now it’s everyone else’s last chance
Georgia’s statewide early turnout tops 50%; Election Day precincts now open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
