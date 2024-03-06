Although all of the well-known candidates other than current President Joe Biden on the Democratic ballot and former President Donald Trump on the Republican ballot have now suspended their campaigns, Georgia is following through to conclude its presidential preference primary Tuesday, March 12.
More than 3% of Bulloch County’s voters have voted early in presidential primary
Advanced voting continues until 5 p.m. Friday; precinct polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday
