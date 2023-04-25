Miss Rodeo USA talks to Bulloch County kids before opening night

After talking to children from Bulloch County elementary schools all this week, Miss Rodeo USA 2023 Anna Woolsey will carry the United States flag on horseback to open both shows of the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, Friday and Saturday.



Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. both nights, April 28 and April 29, for the rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Arena, 44 Arena Blvd., off U.S. Highway 301 South. No tickets will be sold at the gate, so they should be purchased in advance via www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com or at McKeithen's True Value Hardware. Like the previous 11 rodeos going back a dozen years, this 12th one is sponsored by the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and produced by Hedrick Rodeo Company of Madisonville, Tennessee. Riders and ropers from across the United States and Canada come to compete for points toward the International Professional Rodeo Association championships.

Woolsey, 23, from Skiatook, Oklahoma, won the IPRA's Miss Rodeo USA title at the association's International Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, in January.

"The rodeo queen is a public relations person for the sport of rodeo, and so we travel around and we talk to sponsors and we talk to schools and we represent the sport," she told the Statesboro Herald.

Her schedule for the year is expected to include about 100,000 miles of travel on behalf of the IPRA and the sport. An early version of Woolsey's itinerary, published online Feb. 1, showed Georgia as a more frequent part of her circuit than Oklahoma, Texas or any other state, with 13 appearances at Georgia events then planned — the most recent was at the Columbia County Pro Rodeo in Grovetown three weekends ago, and the next listed is the Coweta County Cattlemen's Association Rodeo at Newnan in May — out of 24 national appearances then booked through December.

"Basically, my job is to remind people to come out to the rodeo, and if we can continue to preserve our rodeos — because a lot people would like for rodeos to not be a thing, and they're such a part of our history and really the background of the sport of rodeo is so incredible — so our job as rodeo queen is to preserve that," she said.

So on visits with children — here she has been talking to elementary school students mainly during after-school programs and field trips — she encourages them to ask their parents to take them to the rodeo.

"Once we get our younger generation involved, then we'll build that connection for a lifetime," Woolsey said.





20-year trail

Her canter toward the national Miss Rodeo title started when she was 13 and wanted to win a barrel saddle, and did so by entering her first "rodeo queen" pageant. These involve speeches, modeling and impromptu questions about topics such as horsemanship patterns, she said.

But maybe Woolsey's trail was mapped not so much 10 years ago as 20, when she was just 3 years old and first showed a horse in a horse show.

"I've shown horses my entire life," she said. "I've shown reining horses, ranch riding, and then I rope with my brother in the team roping event."

She and brother Dax competed in rodeos before her reign as Miss Rodeo USA and will do so again, but she can't compete on the circuit while she's serving as rodeo queen, she explained.

Woolsey's father has for many years trained reining horses — "reining" being a specialized type of horse showmanship and competition requiring precise maneuvers. Her mother also showed horses and was a rodeo queen.





Rescues animals

Woolsey has been volunteering with an animal rescue organization in Oklahoma since she was 17, fostering "hundreds of dogs," she said, and raising funds to purchase 840 pounds of dog and cat food.

Her platform motto, both as Miss Rodeo USA 2023 and in her previous role as Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022, is "Save a Life, Adopt a Dog."

"I advocate for people to practice spaying and neutering their dogs and being responsible pet owners. …," Woolsey said. "In Oklahoma, I know, we have stray dogs and stray cats everywhere, and a lot of these animals are put down every year — too many, I feel like, are put down. So I think if we all become responsible pet owners and we fix our animals, then we can find all of these animals homes, and that's the ultimate goal."

Again, she acknowledges that some people do not associate rodeos with animal advocacy.

"Believe it or not, the rodeo livestock is more taken care of than most people's pets in their house," Woolsey said. "They have the best vets, the best food that they could possibly have. There are so many rules and regulations put into place from the IPRA and the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association). They have to abide by those rules, and it's pretty hefty fines if they don't."

After attaining an associate degree in business from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and going to Oklahoma State University for one year in interior design, Woolsey is taking two "gap years" from college while serving as a state and national Miss Rodeo. She plans to change her major to broadcasting and journalism when she returns to school with the intent of becoming an on-air personality.

"Like at red-carpet events, I'd like to be the interviewer and work for the Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV," she said.