The 62nd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair just wrapped up its 2024 Fair Saturday.

A traditional part of the Fair is the Fair Pageant.

Pictured above, left to right, Aubrey Sikes, 3rd runner up; Mel Smith, 1st runner up; Sydney Dorsey, Miss Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Interview winner; Jaylee Kilgo, 2nd runner up.