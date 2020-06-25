Mini Christmas in July at TMT Farms

A mid-summer event coming up will bring a bit of fun into the community as well as helping to rebuild food bank coffers.

TMT Farms, known for its annual month-long Christmas lights display, will host a “Mini Christmas in July” event July 6-12 that will offer a little reprieve from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout and help feed the hungry as well, said Roy Thompson, head of TMT.

TMT stands for Thompson/McCranie/Thompson, because Roy Thompson and his wife Deborah, along with son Tyler Thompson, daughter Jennifer McCranie and their families, open up their family farm on Old River Road North each year so people can come from all across the state (and even further) to enjoy a drive-through Christmas spectacular that grows in size every year, There is no charge, but donations of nonperishable food, pet food, toys and cash are accepted.

The yearly event helps stock local food banks and helps less fortunate families with holiday needs. Usually the food drive, along with others later in the year, keep shelves stocked for months, but this year has been a bit more challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a hit to the economy.

Thomson said his family decided to have the “Mini Christmas in July” event not only to help restock food banks, but to offer families the chance to have fun.

The coronavirus restrictions, including social distancing and business closures, have taken away opportunities for traditional summer fun, such as the popular Splash in the Boro, closed for this season, and the annual Firecracker Festival, postponed until Labor Day, he said.

The Christmas display draws so many people who seem to enjoy the holiday event, TMT Farms thought it would be a welcome respite to have a scaled-down version, he said.

There won’t be as many inflatables, and the entire route has been shortened just a bit for safety and privacy, but the expansive farm will still have acres of lights, antique farm equipment, classic automobiles, historic replicas of past local businesses and a quaint western town for drive-through viewing.

There is no charge, but donations of nonperishable foods, pet food and even cash are appreciated. Toy collections will be reserved for the Christmas event. “The Statesboro Food Bank and Christian Social Ministries will split the collected donations,” Thompson said.

The farm, located at 16710 Old River Road North in Statesboro, will be open July 6-12 from 6 to 11 p.m.

The event will be drive-through only, due to social distancing mandates. Lights may be turned on before dusk but will be better seen after dark, he said.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.