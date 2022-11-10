Mincey named assistant VP at Citizens

Matthew Huling, Bulloch County president of Citizens Bank of the South, has named Kate Mincey to fill the position of assistant vice president, Commercial and Consumer lender.

The job was recently vacated when Huling moved to the top leadership role in Statesboro.

Mincey brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Citizens. She is knowledgeable and competent in the deposit and customer service functions of the bank, Huling said in a release.

During the last decade, she filled the role of branch manager and retail/loan operations manager, as well.

According to the release, throughout the pandemic, Mincey adapted to the responsibilities of a lender. Huling said she is well known for meeting the various needs of her customers and former employers that include Eagle Bank, Park Avenue Bank, Heritage Bank of the South and most recently Renasant Bank.

“Kate is uniquely familiar and highly qualified in all areas of banking,” Huling said. “Customers appreciate the attention to detail and willingness she offers to see them through the banking process, lending is a natural fit for her. We appreciate her diverse skillset and know our clients will too.”

A career banker, Mincey has formed relationships with many in the Statesboro and surrounding areas. Mincey is a current member in the Leadership Bulloch class of 2023 and Provisional class of the Statesboro Service League.

David Brooker, chief executive officer, said: “I congratulate Matt on his first new hire in Statesboro and have enjoyed getting to know Kate. She has a very broad understanding of what we do. Because she has served nearly every role during her focused career, she will be an invaluable member to our management team.”

Choosing to follow a professional path to finance during her time at Georgia Southern, Mincey said she has seen many organizational changes during the last two decades.

According to the release, she is devoted to professional peers, and is known for her determination, dedication and attention to detail.

She is a wife, mother and co-owner of a small business with her husband, Austin.

“I am excited about the challenge of a new opportunity but want to give credit to those who’ve mentored and invested in me for a very long time,” Mincey said. “I appreciate the chance to build new relationships on the solid foundation they helped to provide for me.

In addition to her Leadership Bulloch and Service League involvement, she serves as the co-chair the Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness Committee and is active in the Exchange Club



