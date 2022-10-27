Metter stunned by death of 7-year-old struck by vehicle

The Metter community is reeling from back-to-back fatalities that occurred earlier this week.

On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:39 p.m., Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a GMC Yukon and a 7-year-old pedestrian.

The Yukon was traveling west on Hwy. 46 at the intersection of Register Road when the young girl and her mother were standing in the eastbound lane of the highway, waiting for traffic to clear.

As the two were waiting, the young girl broke free of her mother’s grasp and ran into the westbound lane. The driver of the vehicle saw the girl, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The girl was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with serious life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to those injuries during the night.

The young girl was identified by County Coroner Joe Carter as Danielle Vasquez, 7.

A Memorial Fund has been established at Synovus Bank on South Lewis St., in Metter for anyone wishing to donate for the Vasquez family.

The tragedy occurred one day after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Larry Christopher ‘Chris’ Berry on Sunday evening around 9 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol reports, Berry was driving a 1985 Ford F-150 west on Salem Church Road when he attempted a left-hand turn onto the Portal Highway. The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 2016 Ford F-250.

Berry was not restrained and was ejected during the collision. The front seat passenger in Berry’s vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported by air to Memorial Medical Center.

The occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground to a local hospital.