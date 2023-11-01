Metaplant to hold career fair aimed at veterans

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will hold a Veterans Career Fair in Hinesville on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to provide information and career opportunities to military veterans or those transitioning from the military.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Liberty campus of Savannah Technical College, 100 Technology Circle, in Hinesville.

According to a release from the Metaplant, attendees of the career fair will be able to speak to recruiters about available positions, on-job training, company benefits and the ways their skills from their military careers would transfer into a future career at the manufacturing facility.

The release said the Metaplant is currently hiring for all positions, education and experience levels.

“We are focused on hiring the best and the brightest in the area surrounding the Metaplant,” the release flyer states. “We are recruiting for all positions, all skill levels and only require a high school diploma or GED for most positions.”

All job listings are available online at Careers.HMGMA.com.

Company representatives said that 290 people have been hired to work at the HMG Metaplant, including 182 salaried and 108 hourly employees. Some are in training at other HMG plants, such as Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery.