Memorial Day brief outdoor service Monday; wreath-laying prelude Friday

American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 is not holding an indoor Memorial Day service this year but invites the public to brief outdoor observances for laying wreaths on Friday and intoning names of Bulloch County’s fallen warriors Monday, May 31.

Friday, Post 90 member veterans, assisted by Boy Scouts volunteers, will undertake the solemn task of placing small flags at identified veterans’ graves in cemeteries in Statesboro and across Bulloch County. Between 2,500 and 3,000 flags will be placed, said American Legion Post 90 Commander-elect Lonnie Ellis.

“We’ve got a list of between 30 and 40 cemeteries in Bulloch County, and we try to put flags at every single headstone of deceased veterans,” he said. “We didn’t get to do it last year because of COVID, but it’s something we like to do.”

Friday, 10 a.m.

After meeting at the legion hall to organize this effort, a group of veterans and other volunteers should arrive downtown around 10 a.m. Friday to place wreaths at two memorial sites. The public is welcome to attend, Ellis said. The first wreath will be placed at the Vietnam Veterans monument in Triangle Park, where East Main Street intersects with Savannah Avenue.

That monument is within sight of Statesboro City Hall, where a second wreath will then be placed at the Flame of Freedom. This monument, with flames enclosed in a large lamp kept alight with natural gas, was dedicated by city officials and the American Legion in 1969, the same year the Statesboro Jaycettes dedicated the Vietnam Veterans marker.

Monday, 11 a.m.

Of course, Memorial Day is officially Monday, when an open-air intoning of names of Bulloch County’s fallen warriors is set for 11 a.m. in front of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex, 20 Siebald St. This is the location of the four-sided stone monument “Dedicated to the Memory of the Veterans of All Wars,” also by American Legion Post 90.

Three veterans, who served in various conflicts and branches of service, will read aloud the names of Bulloch County citizens who died while duty with the military during each war, Ellis said. This is a part of the American Legion-hosted Memorial Day service each year, whether it is held indoors or out.

He suggested that people who need to sit down bring their own folding chairs.

“Our ceremonies will be rather short this year,” said Ellis, who is both a Marine Corps veteran of the Gulf War and an Army veteran of the Iraq War. “We wanted to do something a little different and unique because we can’t be in the Averitt Center with a full crowd.”