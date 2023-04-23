Some Kinda Good Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

As I write my next book and look forward to finishing culinary school, I am really enjoying making my own schedule which has allowed me to explore so much of the food scene in the Coastal Empire that I’ve never gotten to experience before. On Monday, I visited the Tybee Island Farmers Market for the first time. It’s held on Mondays from 4 – 7 p.m. behind the lighthouse on North Beach and is the perfect excuse to enjoy lunch out and some fun in the sun.

I made an afternoon of it and planned to arrive at 3 p.m. for a late lunch at North Beach Bar & Grill. I parked in the gravel parking area between the ocean and the restaurant and headed up to the bar, party of one. A couple of bay breeze cocktails and a fried shrimp, fish and chips basket later, I was happier than a seagull with a French fry. I finished up lunch in time to walk over to the farmers’ market and it just so happened to be opening day. It was “Sunny and 75” as Joe Nichols sings about, and I browsed the vendors until my eyes caught the most beautiful golden-brown croissants and hand pies glistening in the sunshine.

It was none other than Le Cafe Gourmet, an authentic French bakery in downtown Savannah. So, I purchased a freshly baked baguette, a mixed berry hand pie and a miniature pecan pie tart for later and kept it moving. Larry Tuten Farms of Hampton, South Carolina, had the best produce, which was harvested early on market day.

I scored some colorful carrots, big red bell peppers, radishes and bright yellow squash. He also had basketfuls of sweet strawberries, which are at peak season in Georgia through June. Before I headed home, I took a book out to the ocean and found my way to one of those wooden swings anchored in the sand. I sat there for a half hour, listened to the waves crash and enjoyed a good read.

No matter where you live in the Southeast Georgia area, there’s a farmers market near you. The Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market has always been among my favorites, and Southern Living magazine just named the Forsyth Farmers Market in Savannah to their list of 12 must-visit farmers markets in the South. Do yourself a favor, get out and support local and learn about what’s in season now.

My husband Kurt was traveling for work earlier this week and made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s near Atlanta. I also had the opportunity to visit one in St. Augustine, Florida, a few weeks back. If you haven’t been to Buc-ee’s yet, I’m here to tell you, it’s a vision. Buc-ee’s holds world records for The World’s Largest Convenience Store and The World’s Longest Car Wash. To put it in local terms, if Parker’s, Bass Pro Shop and Walker Pharmacy had a baby, it would be Buc-ee’s. We don’t have the kind of time I need to explain this gas station phenomenon, but soon you’ll be able to experience it for yourself because Georgia is getting one at Exit 42 on I-95 just south of Brunswick. There is no word yet on when construction will begin, but the good news is Buc-ee’s will provide 175 new jobs in the McIntosh County area.

The reason I mention this, is because Kurt brought home some praline pecans from Buc-ee’s. Roasted, cinnamon pecans and all kinds of flavored nuts are served warm, wrapped in paper cones, and it’s one of the aromas that wafts through the store as you shop.

Later that evening when I arrived home from my afternoon at the beach, I made a light dinner featuring grilled Italian marinated chicken breasts, strawberries, and those praline pecans from Buc-ee’s with a quick citrus vinaigrette. It was Some Kinda Good, and whether you candy your own pecans or visit Buc-ee’s for them yourself, this is a salad that celebrates the season and one you’ll want to try.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Some Kinda Good Strawberry Pecan Salad with Grilled Chicken and Citrus Vinaigrette



Serves 2

2 Italian marinated chicken breasts, grilled, such as Perdue Perfect Portion Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, Italian style

Romain lettuce, chopped

Fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Fresh parmesan cheese shards

Praline or candied pecans





Citrus Vinaigrette

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Pinch of kosher salt and pepper

1 pinch of sugar

1 tbsp. citrus vinegar

3 tbsp. olive oil





In a large bowl, arrange lettuce. To prepare the dressing, combine the mustard, salt and pepper, sugar and vinegar well. To emulsify, slowly whisk in the olive oil, whisking constantly until thickened. Dress the lettuce and toss to combine. Mix in the strawberries, parmesan cheese and pecans. Slice the chicken breasts and serve on top of the salad greens.



