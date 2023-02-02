McCollar appointed to League of Cities committee

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar was appointed recently to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.



McCollar will serve a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity with the National League of Cities,” McCollar said. “It is an immense honor to be part of this committee, and I look forward to working with other elected officials from across the nation to make our communities safer.”

As a member of NLC’s Public Safety committee, McCollar will play a role in shaping the League of Cities’ policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” Woodards said. “I am excited to have Mayor McCollar serve on the NLC PSCP committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of the 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee will consist of Chair Ras J. Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark, NJ; Vice Chair Rhonda Jerome, Council Member, City of North Charleston, SC; and Vice Chair Brian Kazy, Council Member, City of Cleveland, OH.