Man gets 12 years in stolen-mail scheme

A South Carolina man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a scheme in which he used information from stolen mail he took from Statesboro and other area residents to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims.



Michael H. Boatwright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C., was sentenced to 150 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

In Federal Court in Statesboro Wednesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randall Hall also ordered Boatwright to pay $427,131.37 in restitution for actual losses to the victims, and to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Boatwright’s co-defendant, Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, 29, also of Chesterfield, is serving a 28-month prison term for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and must serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

During a period from November 2020 to June 2021, Boatwright and Napier drove around Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes, capturing personal identifying information from the stolen mail, and then using that information to gain access and control of their victims’ bank accounts.

Using that information, the two stole, or attempted to steal, hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims, including those residing in the Statesboro area, with actual and attempted financial losses of more than $1.5 million.

“These thieves didn’t just steal their victims’ mail; they stole their money, their privacy, and their sense of security,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “They are now being held accountable for their insidious acts.”

The case is being investigated by the Jacksonville, Fla. and Savannah offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the Statesboro Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.