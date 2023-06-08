Reflections on Fathers Day, Blood, and Buckets

I don’t spend as much time in the store as I used to, but Saturday is my favorite day to be there. Saturday is always family day, and it’s great to see parents and their children shopping together or just killing time. It reminds me of why we started this store in the first place.

When my son (now co-owner) was young, he and I spent many a Saturday morning at our local hardware store to purchase a few items for a weekend project. Usually we were back 2 or 3 times to get the things we forgot or didn’t know we needed. Of course, it wasn’t really the purchase that made it great – it was the time spent together planning and completing a project. We see families just like that every weekend now, and it brings back great memories. It is nice to see our customers making their own memories.

If you need a memorable gift for your father, we have a lot to choose from. If your dad is the outdoor cooking type, we have a great selection of grills and smokers. Utensils and accessories always make a nice gift that’s easy on the wallet. And we have an extensive lineup of great-tasting Traeger® rubs and sauces. Our selection of Stihl® lawn equipment is the best in town, and the battery-operated models are perfect for lighter duty around the house. If he’s a Milwaukee® man (and who isn’t) we are sure to have the perfect tool for him. Not to mention bits, blades and accessories such as the Milwaukee® Packout Series of toolboxes, totes and organizers.

You can save 20% on many of these items this weekend with our Bucket Sale to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County! They need our support now more than ever to help the children of Bulloch County. And if you want to double-down – you can donate blood and receive a $50 gift card, and the Boys and Girls Club gets an extra $20 donation! It’s a win-win for you and the kids. See all the details in our ad in today’s paper.