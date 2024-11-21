Elite Senior Care Professionals helps seniors maintain independence at home

Elite Senior Care Professionals (ESCP) is a licensed private home care provider for seniors that need assistance with their daily activities. Many seniors need some help doing certain tasks but do not want to move into a senior residential facility. ESCP provides in-home care that allows seniors to stay in their own homes and maintain their independence. Such help includes nursing care, light housekeeping, medication administration assistance, companionship, help getting dressed, running errands, personal hygiene assistance and assistance in a wide array of activities of daily living.

The company was founded by Dr. Bill W. Massey and his wife, Renee. Renee has been in the senior care industry for over 14 years and owns Grace Gardens, an assisted living facility in Metter, Georgia. Renee earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montreal, Quebec. She obtained a Health and Science diploma from University of Moncton with a focus on Geriatrics and a master’s degree in business and administration at Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Massey is a neuropharmacologist, pharmacogeneticist, life sciences professional, senior executive, inventor and entrepreneur. He has held professorships at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University’s medical school. Dr. Massey is internationally renowned for his work and research in brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

Together, they present a unique professionalism and knowledge base to caring for seniors.

ESCP staff are trained to provide the most professional in-home care services in the industry. Security and safety are paramount, and all staff have undergone thorough background checks. ESCP understands how important safety and security is when you allow someone into your home, so you can rest assured that the professionals at ESCP are thoroughly vetted for your safety.

Caregivers interested in working for ESCP are encouraged to apply.

Serving all of Southeast Georgia, you can rely on Elite Senior Care Professionals for all your private home care needs. Call Dr. Bill or Renee at (912) 682-1827 for a free consultation or more information. We’re here to help!