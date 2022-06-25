Local man among three arrested in operation targeting online predators

A Statesboro man and two others are in custody following an undercover operation aimed at catching online sexual predators of minors.

“Online solicitation of children for sexual purposes via the internet is a concern for parents across the nation, including in our own community,” said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins in a release. “There exist a wide array of electronic platforms which offer criminals anonymous places to sell stolen property, obtain child pornography, and in the case of a recent Impact Team operation, solicit minors for sex.”

Akins said an undercover SPD officer was posing as a 15-year-old as Impact Team officers monitored traffic on sites known to play host to these sorts of illegal activities. Over the course of a multi-day investigation, three separate individuals sought a meeting with the “15-year-old” for sexually explicit purposes.

“Officers took great care to emphasize to the suspects that they were arranging a meeting with an underage person so as to eliminate any possible misunderstandings,” Akins said. “When each of the suspects arrived to meet in person they were taken into custody by Impact officers and SPD detectives.”

Akins said the investigation into the suspects would continue through the analysis of cell phones and computers seized during the arrests. Additional charges are possible based on the results of the analysis.

Arrested were:

➤ Robert Mikael Jackson, 31, of Nassau Drive in Statesboro is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to commit child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes/felony, criminal attempt to commit statutory rape/felony, sexual exploitation of children via computer to entice a child for indecent purposes and obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

➤ Justin Tad Roberson, 42, of Old Wadley Road in Swainsboro is charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual battery, criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes/felony, sexual exploitation of children via computer to entice a child for indecent purposes, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 1 count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

➤ Ryan David Timmerman, 38, of Midhurst Drive in Knoxville, Tenn., is charged criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to commit child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes/felony, criminal attempt to commit statutory rape/felony, sexual exploitation of children via computer to entice a child for indecent purposes, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug related object.

“The Statesboro Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of the children in our community,” Akins said. “Impact Team officers anticipate continuing these undercover operations in the future.”

Anyone with information on drug or vice related activity in Statesboro may contact the Impact Team at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



