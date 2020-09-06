Local kids create, learn on an 'Art Adventure' at the Roxie

The Averitt's Art Adventures program entered its third year as classes started on Aug. 17. The class begins at 2:30 p.m. daily and is geared for students who are aged 5 to 11.

The program is focused on art exploration, where students have the opportunity to participate in visual arts, music, theater and dance in four mini-sessions. Art Adventures at the Averitt follows the Bulloch County School System calendar and does not meet during school holidays. Transportation to this program may be available for children who attend one of the schools in the city of Statesboro. The program is held at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.

Enrollment is limited by social distancing requirements so parents must call 259-9228 to register. COVID-19 safety procedures will be strictly observed.

There are currently 13 children enrolled in the program, which has had as many as 40 prior to the pandemic. Daily activities include learning about artists, painting, sculpting with clay, inside and outside games and so much more.

According to Kim Riner, Visual Arts director for the Averitt, each child is screened with a questionnaire, and there are temperature checks daily. There are separate toys and tools for each child so that there is no cross-contamination, and everyone wears masks. The facility is frequently sanitized as well.

Arts training pays dividends over the entire course of a person's life, no matter where their path may lead. The skills learned in arts training include: the ability to work under pressure, speech and public speaking skills, improved body language, communication skills, confidence, friendship, improved social skills, poise, reading skills, listening skills, memorization, focus, teamwork, presentation skills, work ethic, problem solving, self-discipline, objectivity, community appreciation for art and culture, empathy, vulnerability, access to emotions, creativity, resilience, perseverance, persistence and physical fitness.

Students who participate in arts learning experiences often improve their achievement in other areas of learning and life. A growing number of studies present compelling evidence connecting student learning in the arts to a wide spectrum of academic and social benefits.

Additionally, research has shown that what students learn in the arts may help them to master other subjects such as reading, math and social studies. And, if that is not enough, arts-involved students watch fewer hours of TV, participate in more community service, and report less boredom in school.