Local Alpha Beta celebrates Alpha Delta Kappa Month

The Statesboro Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators recently joined the 1,100 sister chapters across the nation and internationally in celebrating Alpha Delta Kappa Month.

Alpha Delta Kappa was founded 78 years ago by four educators who saw a need to recognize, support, and connect outstanding women educators.

Since its founding in 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri, over 125,000 members have discovered the opportunities provided by membership in the honorary organization, including educational excellence, personal and professional growth, and altruism.

Local Alpha Beta chapter members have served in leadership roles, not only at the chapter level, but also at the district, state, regional and international levels of the organization.

Debbie Clark and the late Dot Youngblood both had the distinction of serving as Georgia State president, as did former member Sandra Bailey. Debbie Clark also went on to serve as Gulf Region International vice president.

The Alpha Beta chapter was chartered in Statesboro on October 25, 1958. Since its founding 67 years ago, Alpha Beta chapter has continued to make a positive difference in this community.

Members have contributed to many charitable causes in the community and beyond, including The Button, Ogeechee Area Hospice, Food Bank, Safe Haven, Friends of the Library, Hearts and Hands Clinic, Open Hearts Community Mission, veterans and many more.

Members have also supported local schools through volunteering, donating school supplies and books, and providing snack baskets.

Alpha Beta chapter is especially proud of its Dot Youngblood Memorial Scholarship, presented annually as a way to support local future educators and encourage continued excellence in education. The $1,000 scholarship is named in honor of the late Dot Youngblood, a Diamond (60 year) Sister. Local young women aspiring to become educators are encouraged to contact their school counselors and apply for the scholarship.

For more information about Alpha Delta Kappa, visit www.alphadeltakappa.org or contact any member.