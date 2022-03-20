Liturgical dance performance of praise set for March 25 at Emma Kelly Theater

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





“Grace…A Performance of Praise” will feature about 40 dancers in a night of uplifting movement designed to bring both participant and observer closer to God, says Rebekah Harville Carlisle, director of the Cotton Rose School of Dance at the Averitt Center for the Arts.

Liturgical dance has always been an important part of the dance experience for Carlisle, and she has always wanted to bring that same experience to her own students, as well as her daughter.

“When I was a young dancer, praise was a big part of my training at my studio, and I wanted to try to implement that for my students also, and for my own daughter, who’s in the dance program,” she said. “I wanted that to be important for them and for them to give glory back to God, who blessed them with the talent that they have.”

The performance, set for March 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., will feature ballet, lyrical, jazz and even some hip-hop. The music will be a good mix of old hymns and newer, contemporary Christian music, Carlisle said. Audiences will hear hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Loves Me,” as well as newer songs like “Oceans,” and a hip-hop dancer favorite, “Jesus Jump.”

The dancers, who range in age from 3 to 17 years of age, have been practicing since early January.

“Liturgical dance, which is what praise is, it’s a form of dance, worship dance, that instead of just worshipping, you use your body, and through your body movements, you worship God or the spirit of God. So in a way, it’s a humbling experience for the girls,” Carlisle said. “It helps them to remember where their talent came from.”

Carlisle is hopeful that audiences will walk away from the performances “feeling good and feeling spiritual.”

“I want everyone to feel good when they leave,” she said.

“Grace…A Performance of Praise will take place on the Emma Kelly Stage at the Averitt Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25, with student tickets set at $15. There are discounts for military, first-responders, and city and county employees. The event is sponsored by Jim and Betsy Nichols.



