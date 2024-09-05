Letters to Editor on selling of ReStore building and decision to suspend First Friday

Reconsider decision to close Spike's ReStore

Editor:

After 28 years in operation, including seven years at its current location, the decision by the board of Bulloch County Habitat for Humanity to close Spike’s ReStore is one that will be felt throughout Bulloch County.

The thrift store donors and customers support Habitat’s core mission to create affordable housing for low-income families.

Additionally, Spike's also supports other charities in Bulloch including Fostering Bulloch, Safe Haven women's shelter and other service organizations such as churches, day care centers, senior citizen centers and local schools.

In this time of high inflation and in the aftermath of local flooding, Spike’s has helped homeowners, and other local residents furnished their homes with reasonably priced furniture and accessories.

Following Habitat’s motto of putting God’s love into action, we hope the board will speak with ReStore management and reconsider its decision to close Spike’s ReStore.

As long-time volunteers we have seen the good that ReStore offers the community.

Karen Lavender

Cathy Shriver

Nell Benefield

Statesboro





Don't blame the victims for First Friday decision

Editor:

I have become increasingly disturbed by a growing trend in our country to blame the victim of a harmful action for the consequences of that action, rather than that action’s perpetrator. So, I am saddened to see this same folly occurring here in Bulloch County, with respect to the cancellation of the remaining 2024 First Fridays by the Statesboro DSDA, purportedly resulting from the recently reported DSDA legal settlement with the Bulloch Action Coalition (BAC).

Simply put, the First Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits our various federal, state and local governments from “abridging the freedom of speech.” And while there may be outer limits to this freedom, no one disputes that NO U.S. government can restrict speech that is critical of that government, either directly, or through proxies receiving funds from that government.

Yet this is exactly what the DSDA did! While permitting attendance at First Fridays by other non-commercial groups promoting messages that were inoffensive to the government(s) providing the DSDA with funds, the DSDA banned BAC from those events, solely because the DSDA (and “others,” whom the DSDA refused to identify) did not like BAC’s message (opposing certain government officials who voted to raise taxes). Restricting speech, especially political speech, based on the content of that speech is a strict NO-NO, and I think it was very wise for the DSDA to settle with BAC when it did.

Now, finally, the DSDA wants to create policies regarding the right of non-commercial groups to participate in future First Fridays. I applaud this effort, because if nothing else, it should serve to protect DSDA from future pressure by its political sponsors to ban speech those sponsors don’t like. But the idea that creating this policy requires the cancellation of at least three First Fridays is ludicrous.

As a retired attorney, I can tell you that it should not take 3-4 months to draft and adopt such a policy. The choices are simple. Either, consistent with its stated mission to further the economic development of downtown Statesboro, DSDA can limit participation in First Fridays only to commercial vendors; or DSDA can open First Fridays to all groups wishing to participate, regardless of the (lawful) message that group may be trying to promote.

And, even if there are some unknown bureaucratic hurdles to the adoption of such policy, it is still not necessary to throw out the baby with the bathwater. Rather than completely cancel the First Fridays; pending adoption of the new policy, the DSDA need only limit participation in First Fridays to commercial vendors. Problem solved and everyone is happy.

BAC is a civic organization that, in my opinion, is starting to shine some necessary sunlight on a county government that seems to only want to operate in the shadows. It saddens me that some of my fellow Bulloch County residents are, either intentionally or unwittingly, promoting the canard that the victim in this case is responsible for the “crime” of suspending First Fridays.





Paul Abel

Brooklet



