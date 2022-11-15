Latest Bryan Co. plant to create 294 jobs

Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.

In announcing the plant, Gov. Brian Kemp said: "Georgia's world-class ports and infrastructure are a key reason why companies choose to bring their operations to this No. 1 state for business. You can truly make anything and reach markets all around the world from here. I look forward to both Komar's success in Georgia and the opportunities they will bring to hardworking people in Bryan County."

Monday’s announcement arrives on the heels of Joon Georgia’s announcement last week it would invest $317 million in plant in Bulloch County that will create 630 jobs and is the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America, which is expected to generate about 8,500 jobs at its Bryan County site.

Also, Baretta Holding announced Thursday it would create 600 jobs in a $60 million project that will be built in Bryan County’s Interstate Center III site – the same site where Komar will build its facility.

Established in 1908, Komar is a leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of sleepwear, intimates, kids, and layering apparel brands.

The Hyundai plant and all three announced companies in the past week will be built along the Interstate-16 corridor. Interstate Center III is located off Interstate-16, exit 143.

"Komar is a welcome addition to our existing industry base in Bryan County," said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. "Our staff sourced this lead at the Georgia Port Authority’s Georgia Foreign Trade Conference three years ago, and we are excited that the work done over the last several years has resulted in such a great project."

Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

"Komar is pleased to be partnering with Georgia to establish this new manufacturing and distribution center, which is an important part of our strategic vision," said Charlie Komar, president and CEO of Komar. "We are looking forward to breaking ground in the very near future and appreciate all the assistance and cooperation to make this project come to fruition."