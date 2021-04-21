KSBB free paper shredding event Saturday morning

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful, or KSBB, is hosting its first-ever free paper shredding and recycling event on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

It will be a drive-thru event, where people can drive up to drop off their paper items for secure shredding on-site.

Paper items can include sensitive tax information, bank records and other financial records, so KSBB announced that it is offering professional, “high security” shredding in partnership with Ultra Shred Technologies Inc.

Ultra Shred, a family-owned business established in 2000 in Jacksonville, Florida, offers “also securely recycles all shredded documents,” KSBB stated in its media release.

Saturday’s event is open to Statesboro and Bulloch County residents only. KSBB and Ultra Shred Technologies ask that individuals bring no more than three Bankers Box-type boxes or copy-paper boxes full of paper in need of shredding. Items that cannot be shredded include three ring-binders, DVDs, hanging file folders, CDs and hard-bound books.

The Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau is located at 222 South Main St.



