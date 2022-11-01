Kids World earns 'Decade of Stars' status

As part of Quality Rated’s “Decade of Stars” 10th Anniversary celebration, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has named 126 child care providers to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 that consistently deliver high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.

Kids World Learning Center in Statesboro has a Quality Rated 3-star rating and is one of the 126 providers included in this exclusive group.

Quality Rated is Georgia’s approach to assessing, improving and communicating the level of quality in early care and education providers. Similar to rating systems for other service-related industries, Quality Rated assigns a star rating to child care providers that meet a set of defined program standards.

Kids World Learning Center and the other members of the Quality Rated Class of 2012 have been singled out for being among the first group to participate in the Quality Rated process when the program launched in 2012, for earning a 1-, 2-, or 3-star rating by July 2013, and for maintaining a star rating continually over the past 10 years. The Department of Early Care and Learning will honor the Class members during statewide Anniversary celebrations over the next three months.

“The members of the Class of 2012 are the brightest of all the Quality Rated stars,” said Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs. “They have made early and sustained commitments to the goal of creating high-quality, nurturing environments for Georgia’s youngest learners that have contributed significantly to Quality Rated’s success during its first decade.”

Kids World owner Michelle Smith Lank said she is excited to be inducted into the 10 year Anniversary group Class of 2012. Michelle Smith Lank

“We have been implementing accredited quality care for over 10 years,” she said. “We are proud to serve our community and families with outstanding care.”

Over the past 10 years, the Quality Rated star rating has become a symbol of excellence that providers across the state covet and that gives parents confidence that their children are receiving high-quality care and education. Since 2012 when the first star rating was awarded, the program has grown steadily.

As of August 2022, more than 2,850 child care providers are Quality Rated. Additionally, 93% of children with Childcare and Parent Services scholarships are enrolled at a Quality Rated provider, putting DECAL ever closer to realizing its vision that every child in Georgia regardless of their family income or geographic region has equal access to high-quality early child care and education.

“We are extremely proud to reach this important milestone in the development of Quality Rated,” said Dr. Bentley Ponder, Department of Early Care and Learning Deputy Commissioner for Quality Innovations and Partnerships. “The 10th Anniversary gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the great progress we have made in improving access to and elevating the quality of child care across the state with our star-rated providers, as well as our stakeholders and staff.”



