Kids get their hands dirty at the Botanic Garden; watch video from first day

Children's Program Planting Veggies @ GS Botanic GardenThe annual Georgia Southern University Children's Vegetable Garden program at the Botanic Garden held its first day of planting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Local children have the opportunity for the next eight weeks to do what kids love to do — get their hands dirty.
But this time, getting dirt under their nails and on their knees is educational, thanks to the Georgia Southern University Children's Vegetable Garden program at the Botanic Garden. The long-running program is free and open to all children from kindergarten through fifth grade every Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m., through April.
Participants in the program learn about the timing involved in planting different crops each week, as well as how feeding the soil feeds the plants so they can grow healthy. Each session builds from one lesson to the next, and offers learning and gardening activities, as well as games.
To register a child for the program, contact Kathy Tucker at (912) 478-1507 or email ktucker@georgiasouthern.edu