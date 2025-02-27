Kids get their hands dirty at the Botanic Garden; watch video from first day

Local children have the opportunity for the next eight weeks to do what kids love to do — get their hands dirty.

But this time, getting dirt under their nails and on their knees is educational, thanks to the Georgia Southern University Children's Vegetable Garden program at the Botanic Garden. The long-running program is free and open to all children from kindergarten through fifth grade every Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m., through April.

During the first day of the Children’s Vegetable Garden program Feb. 25, Georgia Southern University’s Morgan Dunn talks to the children taking part in the 2025 program about what they will be doing over the next eight weeks. - photo by Jason Martin



Participants in the program learn about the timing involved in planting different crops each week, as well as how feeding the soil feeds the plants so they can grow healthy. Each session builds from one lesson to the next, and offers learning and gardening activities, as well as games.

To register a child for the program, contact Kathy Tucker at (912) 478-1507 or email ktucker@georgiasouthern.edu

Dean Goshorn, 8, a third-grader at Mattie Lively Elementary pushes dirt onto the onion plant he just put in the ground at the Botanic Garden. - photo by Jason Martin



Portal Elementary kindergartner Lailee Brown, 5, pulls up cabbage from last fall that will be placed in the Botanic Garden’s compost pile. - photo by Jason Martin

