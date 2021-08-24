Kemp sending in Georgia National Guard to fight COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus has sickened hundreds of thousands people and killed thousands more in Georgia. (Image: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

ATLANTA – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations still on the rise in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp deployed the Georgia National Guard Tuesday to hospitals across the state.

Kemp announced that 105 members of the Guard with medical training will head t0 10 hospitals.

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline health-care workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations,” the governor said.

“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year.”

The Guard personnel will be assigned to the following hospitals:

Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta

Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah

Navicent Health Hospital in Macon

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins

The Georgia National Guard is working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Community Health to carry out the mission.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia passed 1 million last week and stood at 1,036,304 as of Monday afternoon, according to the state Department of Public Health. COVID-19 has hospitalized 70,777 Georgians and is responsible for 22,263 confirmed or probable deaths.