Juvenile held in Thursday shooting

A man was shot and a juvenile is in custody after an incident on Buchan Road Thursday night, but Bulloch County sheriff’s investigators are still piecing together what happened.

The adult male victim is stable after being taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg, said Bulloch County sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Details are yet unclear regarding the shooting, but the male juvenile in custody is charged with the shooting and may face further charges, he said.

While the actual shooting in believed to have taken place at a Buchan Road address, the victim reportedly met with deputies at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 67 south of Statesboro. Witnesses Thursday night said there was yellow police crime scene tape at the scene.

Hutchens said more information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.



