The JROTC held its annual awards night recently for cadets from both Statesboro High School and Southeast Bulloch High School. “The cadets are a breath of fresh air,” said Larry Shateen, a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, who helped award three cadets VFW citations and cash scholarships. “The staff and parents have done a remarkable job of instilling patriotism, loyalty and devotion in spite of the pandemic and world discord.”

1. VFW Citation and Medal: Statesboro High recipient – Cadet Perry Hattaway. Pictured, left to right, Larry Shatteen, Eugene Smith and Hattaway.