Josie Sharp named Employee of the Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Josie Sharp, Radiology Tech, its Employee of the Month for August.

Sharp has been employed at EGRMC since 2017.

Here is an excerpt from her nomination form: "Josie is such a valuable team member. She is always willing to help with anything and jump in whenever needed. Josie is always positive and has the utmost compassion for her patients. She has been such a huge help in my professional career, as she has helped lead and teach me in all aspects of radiology. She is very much valued and appreciated."

"Josie always has a positive attitude and greets everyone she meets with a smile. She always goes above and beyond with her patients and co-workers. Our hospital is very fortunate to have such an upbeat and positive team player. Her love for x-ray is demonstrated by good diagnostic quality images and compassion for her patients."

"We congratulate Josie on this well-deserved honor," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



