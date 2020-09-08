John Allen, MD, joins Statesboro surgical practice

East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates and Cedar Surgical Associates welcomes John Allen, M.D., General and Bariatric Surgeon.

Dr. Allen, a board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Surgery, is also a member of the medical staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He joined the medical group and hospital in late August.

Allen completed his Fellowship in Advanced Gastroen-terology, Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at the University of South Carolina in Greenville, SC, and his General Surgery Residency at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah. Dr. Allen is an alumni (graduated magna cum laude) of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

His fellowship training consisted of complex abdominal wall reconstruction, using advanced robotic techniques as well as complex bariatric training. Allen was named Outstanding Resident of the Year and awarded a Teachers Fellowship, which is only granted to two residents a year.

Among several groups, Allen is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Georgia Society of the American College of Surgeons and American Hernia Society.

In addition to general surgery, Dr. Allen specializes in bariatric/weight loss surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, and surgical treatment for heartburn and reflux disease.